SPOKANE, Wash.

-

School is out for summer and the kids might already be saying, "I'm bored."

If you are a parent looking for somewhere to go with your kids, a trip to the movie theater provides hours of entertainment and won't break the bank.

Regal Cinemas's Summer Movie Express program is back and local theaters are participating.

The program shows G and PG-rated movies for $1 at 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday through August 29. A portion of the proceeds benefit charity.

Some of the movies offered this year include:

Storks

Mr. Peabody and Sherman

Despicable Me 2

How to Train Your Dragon 2

The Lego Movie

Alvin and the Chipmunks

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

Ferdinand

Sing

Minions

The Boss Baby

Trolls

There are two participating theaters in the Inland Northwest: Regal Spokane Valley Stadium 12 in the Spokane Valley Mall and Regal Riverstone Stadium 14 in Coeur d'Alene.

Visit the Regal website to see a full list of movie offerings.

© 2018 KREM