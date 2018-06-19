SPOKANE, Wash.
-School is out for summer and the kids might already be saying, "I'm bored."
If you are a parent looking for somewhere to go with your kids, a trip to the movie theater provides hours of entertainment and won't break the bank.
Regal Cinemas's Summer Movie Express program is back and local theaters are participating.
The program shows G and PG-rated movies for $1 at 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday through August 29. A portion of the proceeds benefit charity.
Some of the movies offered this year include:
- Storks
- Mr. Peabody and Sherman
- Despicable Me 2
- How to Train Your Dragon 2
- The Lego Movie
- Alvin and the Chipmunks
- Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
- Ferdinand
- Sing
- Minions
- The Boss Baby
- Trolls
There are two participating theaters in the Inland Northwest: Regal Spokane Valley Stadium 12 in the Spokane Valley Mall and Regal Riverstone Stadium 14 in Coeur d'Alene.
Visit the Regal website to see a full list of movie offerings.
© 2018 KREM