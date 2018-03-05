Virtual reality technology is changing so many things - how we play video games, train soldiers and even do physical therapy.

Now it's even changing how people tour homes they are interested in buying.

Before, you'd have to go to the home and check it out in person. But now, virtual reality technology allows you to tour that listing from the comfort of your home.

"Once you put on those goggles, you kind of get lost in the house," real estate agent Brenda McKinley said. "You start looking at things and going downstairs--it makes you feel like you need to go up or down the stairs, when in reality you're not. You're just standing in one place turning in circles."

McKinley gave KREM 2 a tour of her first home to offer a tour with virtual reality technology. It already has more than VR 1,000 views, and most of them are buyers from out of state.

"From out of state it makes it really nice because normally you'd have to put a list together, hire an agent, fly in, and make a big trip out of it," McKinley said. "This makes it so in less than 30 minutes, you're doing virtual reality and walking through the home and decide if that's your home or not."

Brenda doesn't offer V-R on all of her listings.

Only for homes that are listed for more than $500,000, and it's at no cost to the homeowner.

"Anything over the 500, I need to expand what that marketing is going to look like whether it be virtual reality or reaching out to Wall street Journal--whatever will sell this home," McKinley said.

Real estate photographer Jack Pemberton said his company was the second in Spokane to use a VR camera for real estate listings. He said this technology is becoming more and more prominent in housing listings.

"We are busier each year since three and a half years ago," Pemberton said. "More agents are starting to use it."

Using the goggles, you get a 360 degree view from where ever you're standing in the home. To move to around, you have lock in on a blue dot.

If you don't have VR goggles, you can still view the home with a "close to VR experience" online.

© 2018 KREM