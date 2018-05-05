SPOKANE, Wash. – It is safe to say most everyone has experienced the need for release after a frustrating day at work or drivers cutting you off in traffic. A release from anger, that is.

Sometimes screaming into a pillow or blasting loud music in your car is not satisfying enough.

Now you can release your inner Incredible Hulk in a warehouse tucked away from busy streets.

Rage Spokane, a local business located off Perry Street, offers trinkets, TVs, wine bottles and other items for customers to smash, break and hit with the likes of golf clubs, sledge hammers and baseball bats.

Blake Crossley and Jason Bryant opened the business together in February. Bryant has owned the Decal Factory since 1983 and Crossley owns photography business Stolen Images.

“My partner and I saw some videos of rage rooms online and around the country, and we thought it would be a great idea to have this in Spokane,” Bryant said. “We thought Spokane really needed this. It was a call to action, if you will.”

Bryant said customers can also plan office parties, where a computer, keyboard and monitor are set up for breaking pleasure. Some party-goers also prefer breaking furniture like wooden chairs.

A single-person package at Rage Spokane is $30 while two people can participate for $55. Corporate and party rates depend on the amount of people who attend. “Ragers” are made by appointment only on the business’s website.

Each package comes with a set number of items and customers can add on as many as they want. A TV costs $15; a computer is $7; a toilet is $20; printers are $7; and for $10, you can smash 10 extra trinkets or plates, a fish tank or 15 extra bottles.

Participants must wear solid closed-toe shoes and sign a waiver before participating.

“Smashing a TV is really fun…I want people to come down and do it,” Bryant said.

“We have chandeliers, too. Electricians really like those,” he added with a laugh.

Rage Spokane customers are also supporting three local charities, Bryant said.

“What I found out through this entire process is the charity’s largest bill is there garbage bill. Unfortunately, a lot of people use them as dumping grounds. All of the glassware that they can’t sell or is brand-name or is slightly chipped has to go in the garbage, so that costs them money,” Bryant added.

The business turns what used to be an expense for the charities into a profit by purchasing these items.

You can also donate any of your unwanted items to Rage Spokane.

Bryant said the business is also partnering with a local restaurant to pick up its beer bottles every week. New partnership with a local restaurant where they’ll pick up their beer bottles every week.

You can visit Rage Spokane’s Facebook page or website for more information.

