CHENEY, Wash. – Several Eastern Washington University students and alumni came together at the Eagle’s Pub in Cheney to watch the Eagles play in the FCS championship game.

Although the team didn’t win, the hours spent watching the game weren’t a complete loss for the fans.

The Eagle’s Pub is a traditional hangout spot for EWU students. Alumni also come back to the area and visit the bar during football tailgates and other sporting events. So the bar has become a campus favorite.

Saturday’s game was just another event to bring parts of the Eastern family back together.

The pub typically doesn’t open until 3 p.m., but it opened at 8:30 a.m. to serve breakfast to fans eager to watch the game.

“It’s been great,” said Kris Casquieiro, an alumnus. “This (was) definitely one of our favorite bars to go to back in the day, so it’s been fun.”

“I’m glad we got to come back, even though we lost,” said Chris Bafus, an alumnus.

“I’m just excited to enjoy this moment with my good friends at a great bar here in Cheney,” said Michael Wong, a senior.

Breylin Johnson is a senior at EWU. She and her friends sat at a table and talked while they watched and cheered on the Eagles.

“It’s very nostalgic,” she said. “This is mainly the bar that we come to hang out, so (we’re) trying to create…lasting memories that we can hold on to.”