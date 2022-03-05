'We're going to fight like Hell': Local Planned Parenthood official responds to possible Roe v. Wade overturn

Following the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion, a pregnant person’s right to choose could be up in the air. Local abortion advocates sound off.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — Following the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion, a pregnant person’s right to choose could be up in the air.

Washington state laws currently protect abortion access and care. March 2022, Governor Jay Inslee signed the Affirm Washington Abortion Access Act into law.

Paul Dillon, vice president for Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho, said it's good that Washingtonians have their reproductive rights protected, but it's difficult to ignore the challenges many across the country could face.

“Washington has a strong legacy of protecting reproductive health and we’re really well positioned in Spokane to help patients, but that doesn’t make it any less shocking that we’re really living through a really significant moment in history,” Paul Dillon said.

Washington health facilities are preparing for an increase in abortion-seeking patients should the national court decision be overturned.

“With all the other states that have enacted bans, if Roe v Wade falls, Washington state would expect to see a 385% increase in patients who are seeking abortion access in our health centers and we know many of those patients will be coming to Eastern Washington,” Dillon said.

According to the Planned Parenthood website, there are 30 clinics in Washington state and 23 locations offer abortion services.

Oregon has 11 Planned Parenthood centers and Idaho has 3.

The vice president of public affairs says 43% of all abortion visits at the Pullman and Spokane Valley health sites are Idaho residents.

In March, Idaho governor Brad Little signed a pro-life bill that would ban abortions after six weeks. The Idaho Supreme Court issued an order temporarily blocking that law.

Planned Parenthood's official website called on communities across the country to host pro-choice rallies outside of local courthouses. On Tuesday, following the news of a possible overturn, Spokane residents and abortion allies rallied for the right to choose outside of Thomas S. Foley U.S. courthouse.