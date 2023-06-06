National report highlights the gap between rent prices and wages

Data shows workers around the Treasure Valley need at least $25 per hour to afford fair market rent for a 2-bedroom apartment.

BOISE, Idaho — Finding affordable housing in the Treasure Valley can be difficult, and sometimes, people with stable jobs find it hard to make ends meet.

"It kind of makes me feel disappointed in myself, because I wear that on myself that I am relying on people I know to kind of help me manage while I'm trying to save to buy a house because rent is so outrageous," Boisean Kelsey Miller said.

A new report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition highlights the gap between rent and wages. State data shows Idaho's average 2022 wage is $24.69 per hour.

The "Out of Reach" 2023 report shows that is not nearly enough. It states people in Ada County need to earn $25.19 per hour to afford a fair market rent for a 2-bedroom apartment.

That apartment likely averages out to $1,310, according to the report. Angelica Moran, Idaho Asset Building Network policy specialist, said that amount is not always attainable for people, leading them to pay more than 30% of their monthly income on rent.

"When families are forced to pay more than that, they are left with little for savings for emergency expenses like a car repair," she said. "They're left with little furniture, nutritious food, medical visits, childcare and the list goes on."

Since the report is based on fair market rent, people oftentimes are paying more than $1,300 for a two-bedroom apartment, said Evan Stewart, Jesse Tree program director.

In reality, he said the number is closer to $1,800.

"A person would have to make ... above $30 an hour to be able to afford a two-bedroom apartment in the Treasure Valley," Steward said. "We're in kind of a tough situation."

As a long-time Idahoan, James Herold, said high rents make him feel disrespected and disenfranchised. He has been a renter for more than a year and works full time.

Herold also expressed disappointment with the federal minimum wage, which is set at $7.25 per hour.

"There's a huge gap," he said. "I think wages are way lower than what they should be. The value of the dollar is not what it was."

Moran believes the state government should invest more into affordable housing. She said Idaho fully relies on federal funding for programs that help renters.

However, federal COVID-19 assistance for renters is running out and many housing nonprofits have extremely long waitlists. Stewart encouraged anyone needing assistance to call Jesse Tree.

