MKM Trust agrees to sell Schweitzer Mountain operations to Colorado-based conglomerate

Schweitzer would be Alterra Mountain Company’s 17th year-round resort; Schweitzer expects the sale close in 2023.

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Schweitzer Mountain is primed to be the Idaho's first ski resort under a large-scale conglomerate ownership, according to Ski Idaho.

Alterra Mountain Company entered an agreement with the resort, according to a Schweitzer Mountain press release. Schweitzer expects the sale to finalize in 2023 making them the 17th year-round resort in Alterra's portfolio.

MKM Trust currently owns Schweitzer; the Seattle-based ownership will maintain real estate holdings not related to ski operations, according to the press release.

"What they [Alterra] like to do is kind of take a hands-off approach. They're keeping the management team in place up in Schweitzer. The pricing for season passes, lift tickets, lodging - all that is staying the same," Ski Idaho Publicist Tony Harrison said. "Schweitzer [will get] all this great capital available to help them become the best version of themselves that they can be."

Alterra is based in Denver, Colorado, according to Schweitzer Marketing Manager Taylor Prather. The resort has done business with Alterra since 2021 by offering the conglomerate's Ikon Pass - a reciprocal ski pass accepted at a number of resorts including Alterra-owned mountains.

"Alterra is a ski operating business. So, they are very much focused on the core experience for not only guests, but employees. When they talk about their business, they are very employee centric, making sure that their employees feel like they're taken care of. Ultimately, that translates to a great guest experience," Prather said.

Alterra has a reputation for preserving the individuality of the resorts they own and operate, according to Ski Idaho President Brad Wilson. He does not expect Alterra to make noticeable changes to the resort experience outside project and capital investments.

