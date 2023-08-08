Meridian man indicted on federal charges for allegedly shooting power stations at Idaho dams

Randy Scott Vail is charged with two counts of destruction of an energy facility after police said he used a rifle to shoot the Hells Canyon and Brownlee Dams.

IDAHO, USA — Randy Scott Vail, a 58-year-old man from Meridian, has been indicted on federal charges for allegedly shooting power stations at Hells Canyon and Brownlee Dams. If he is convicted, he could face 20 years in prison, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Idaho.

Vail was already facing felony charges in Adams and Washington Counties after being arrested by the Adams County Sheriff's Office on Friday, June 9. As KTVB previously reported, police accuse Vail of using a rifle to shoot at power generating facilities at the dams on Thursday, June 8. During his arrest, police also reported finding bolt cutters and two tire-repair cans used to hold compressed air, "full of what smelled like gasoline."

According to the attorney's office, the damage to the dams caused "significant interruption and impairment of a function of the facilities."

