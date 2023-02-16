Legislators to vote on Gov. Little's proposal to raise pay for state employees, law enforcement

Some lawmakers still feel it doesn't go far enough, and some wanted to increase pay by much less.

BOISE, Idaho — Law enforcement agencies across Idaho are struggling to hire and keep employees. This comes as the cost of living continues to rise and officer burn-out is at an all-time high.

That is why Governor Brad Little wants to raise pay for Idaho POST-certified public safety officers, including Idaho State Police, Idaho Fish and Game and Idaho Department of Correction.

The governor recommended a 4% merit increase for all state employees with another 6% raise for state law enforcement to the legislature's Change in Employee Compensation (CEC) Committee. That totals a ten-percent proposed raise for officers.

Ultimately, the CEC approved the motion because most committee members think it would help address the problem. On Friday, the Joint Finance and Appropriation Committee (JFAC) will vote on the recommendations.

"We have officers that protect us, that keep us safe, that keep our children safe, they keep Idaho a great place to raise our families and we need to reward them and keep them here," CEC Committee Chairman Sen. Kevin Cook (R- Idaho Falls) said. "We have some great officers. This is Idaho. We back the blue."

Some lawmakers still feel the proposal doesn't go far enough, while some others on the CEC, including Rep. James Holtzclaw, Rep. Mike Kingsley and Rep. Josh Wheeler, wanted to increase pay by much less.

The numbers the governor pitched come from a $1.2 million study done by the Division of Human Resources- at the legislature's request. The study shows Idaho state workers make less than many cities and counties and lag behind neighboring states. Even with the proposed salary bumps for law enforcement, the officers still won't make as much.

Some JFAC members are expected to put forward other proposals Friday morning. It is unclear if those will have that added increase for law enforcement or not.

"We will see some motions for a different way to do the 4%. We're hoping regardless of how they do the increase for state employees that we'll still fund law enforcement. That is really important for the governor and communities," Lori Wolff, Idaho Division of Human Resources Administrator, said. "We need to pay fairly comparable in those jobs. They have similar work, but yes the vacancies and high turnover number, one turnover costs money and it costs about $100,000 to train a state police officer and close to that with correctional officers... So when we lose them to other city or county jobs because they're paying more it really just ends up costing more."

JFAC heard the CEC report on Thursday morning. They will make a decision on employee pay Friday morning starting at 8 a.m.

