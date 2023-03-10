Judge dismisses lawsuit brought by Babe Vote, League of Women Voters of Idaho over new voter registration laws

The lawsuit was over Idaho's ban on using student IDs for identification when voting.

BOISE, Idaho — Fourth Judicial District Judge Samuel Hoagland has dismissed a lawsuit brought by Babe Vote and the League of Women Voters in Idaho against the state over recent voter registration laws on Monday, Oct. 2. House Bill 124 removed student IDs as an acceptable form of voter ID. Babe Vote and the League of Women Voters in Idaho said the law would make it more difficult for students who were 18 but still in school to vote.

Judge Hoagland ruled that was not the case and dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning the case can't be retried. However, the case could be appealed to a higher court.

“In this case, the legislature has eliminated student identification cards as one of the previously acceptable forms of identification; however, it has also provided for free state identification cards as an alternate form of acceptable voter identification,” the judge stated in his conclusion.

He furthered that the plaintiffs in the lawsuit were trying to equate the change in accepting student ID cards with age discrimination but, “not all young people are students and not all students are young people.”

A spokesperson for Babe Vote gave KTVB the following statement:

"We are of course disappointed with this result but are closely reviewing the court's decision and will be deciding in the coming weeks whether to appeal."

Secretary of State Phil McGrane said he was grateful for the case's successful resolution and that the new ID laws simplify the voting process.

“Voter registration is an important first step to being engaged in the democratic process. This legislation helped address inconsistencies in our law in an effort to build confidence in Idaho’s elections. I firmly believe that ensuring access to voting and maintaining security in elections are not conflicting goals. We have a great elections system here in Idaho and it was great to see that affirmed in this case.” said McGrane.

He added that his office looks forward to working with Babe Vote and the League of Women Voters in Idaho to register more voters.

Attorney General Raúl Labrador’s office stated in a news release that the court, “has dismissed a suit brought by leftist advocacy groups to stop Idaho from implementing House Bills 124 and 340.”

Labrador gave the following statement:

“This was a meritless lawsuit from the beginning. When the House passed these election integrity bills, they specifically recognized the need for free state voter IDs. Ideally, every Idahoan would exercise their right to vote, but all elections must be safe and secure. To ensure the sanctity of our elections, the House passed HB 124 and 340. But rather than encouraging young people to obtain their free state voter IDs, advocacy groups took legal action against the State, alleging age discrimination. We are pleased with this victory but acknowledge that the battle is not over. Other liberal advocacy groups are bringing the same claims in Federal court, and we will continue to defend these laws.”





