Inmate briefly escaped from Canyon County Jail, caught 15 minutes later

The inmate's arraignment is scheduled to occur Thursday - where he now faces additional charges.

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — An inmate was being transported by foot from a tent facility to the Dale Haile Detention Center at the Canyon County Jail when he briefly escaped today. The Canyon County Sheriff's Office told KTVB that Rodrigo Esparza-Ibarra took off running but was taken back into custody about 15 minutes later.

"It is important to note that he was handcuffed in the front of his body during the entirety of the incident," said Canyon County Sheriff's Office spokesman, Joe Decker.

Decker said the deputy lost sight of Esparza-Ibarra when he ran off - and immediately called dispatch. The inmate had then broken into a home that had residents inside. But officers were able to recapture Esparza-Ibarra without incident.

He will be arraigned on Thursday, Aug. 10 on new felony charges for the escape, as well as breaking and entering charges, according to police.

“This is what can happen when you don’t have a proper jail facility. It puts the community at risk and endangers our citizens," Decker said.

