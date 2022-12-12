Idaho Women's Suffrage Commemorative Sculpture unveiled at Capitol

The new piece was unveiled during a snowy event on Monday.

BOISE, Idaho — A new sculpture was unveiled at the Idaho Capitol on Monday, a year's long campaign lead to the ceremony to unveil the Idaho Women's Suffrage Commemorative Sculpture. The sculpture is meant as a Look back at the history of women's suffrage in Idaho, and the path they dug for future generations.

The Idaho State Historical Society and the Foundation for Idaho History worked to fundraise for the new legacy piece. The Foundation commissioned local sculptor Irene Deely to develop the Idaho Women's Suffrage Commemorative Sculpture, which embodies the spirit and legacy of the women's suffrage movement and universally represents Idaho women through time.

Inspired in part by the Idaho State Seal, the only known state seal in America to be designed by a woman, an excited crowd braved the winter weather conditions for the unveiling, something the artist, Irene Deely, says is perfect for her piece.

"This is probably the sloppiest day of the year, and I love the drama of that because it exemplifies women and they just keep trudging through it no matter what's going on," Deely said.

The goal, 100 years from now, to look back at the history of all Idaho women that fought for equality, the right to vote, the responsibility to lead Idaho, the contributions to politics, culture, economics, and everything in between.

“It was a pinch me moment,” Deely said.

Kristin Wright watched on with her daughters, London and Gabrielle.

“I think it's beautiful. I love the meaning of the history of the women that have come before us, that have brought us here and the symbolism of passing on to our future generations,” Wright said. “It's pretty special there. My mother- in- law is Linda Harkin, senator, who carried the bill to get it here. And so, she was one of the speakers and I think it's pretty special that, you know, the girls are one of her motivation to serve her constituents and make a better place for their future. So, it means a lot.”

It means a lot, too, to the artist that brought this to life.

“I feel like I should buy a burial spot next to it. I mean, that was the other thing. So many beautiful people showed up and I felt like, oh, gosh, this feels a little bit like what it might be like on my funeral. I'm glad I got to see it,” Deely said.

Steps away from the sculpture, Deely’s grandchildren played in the perfect snow at the Capitol. Deely says that next generation is ready to build their future.

“I call them my bobcats. Wherever they go, they create fun and a little bit of mayhem. Having the bobcats here on a day like today. They're going to be the one of the ones that grab that shoe and contribute something wonderful to this state,” Deely said.