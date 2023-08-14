Idaho Humane Society warning of scams targeting owners who have lost pets

The organization said the scammers are acting like animal control officers and asking for payments over the phone.

BOISE, Idaho — A scam targeted at pet owners who have lost pets is hitting the Treasure Valley, according to the Idaho Humane Society (IHS). The organization said that the scammers are pretending to be animal control officers and then they ask for payments over the phone.

IHS stated that the scammers say they have found the lost pet and then ask for a processing fee to get the pet back. Further, that somehow the scammers have been able to make it look like they are calling from IHS. The organization wanted to remind people that they would never ask for money in cases of lost pets.

"This scam is a cruel attempt to deceive innocent victims and extort money from them. The Idaho Humane Society never requests payment over the phone for lost pets. Our primary concern is the welfare of animals and ensuring that lost pets are reunited with their rightful guardians as quickly as possible," a news release stated.

The IHS shared the following tips/safety measures for pet owners:

Always verify the identity of the caller: If you receive a call claiming to be from the Idaho Humane Society or any similar organization, ask for their name, job title, and a callback number. Genuine representatives will provide this information willingly.

• Refrain from sharing personal information: Never disclose sensitive personal or financial details over the phone to unsolicited callers.

• Contact the Idaho Humane Society directly: If you have lost a pet or are seeking assistance, please reach out to the Idaho Humane Society lost/found department at

• (208) 475-0854 or visit our Dorman Campus between 8am and 6pm daily: 4775 W Dorman Street, Boise, Idaho 83705.

• Report suspicious activity: If you encounter any suspicious phone calls or interactions claiming to be associated with the Idaho Humane Society, please call Ada County Dispatch (208) 377-6790 to report the fraud.

