Harmful algal blooms found in Hells Canyon and Brownlee Reservoirs

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said that people and pets should avoid contact with the water.

IDAHO, USA — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHF) is issuing health advisories for Hells Canyon and Brownlee Reservoirs due to algal blooms in the water. The department stated that these blooms are toxic, and people and pets should avoid any contact with the water.

"Recent samples from both water bodies showed high amounts of toxin-producing cyanobacteria. The toxins they produce (cyanotoxins) can be harmful to people, pets, and livestock," a press release stated.

IDHF said that although this type of bacteria is naturally found in Idaho waters, however, the amount of bacteria can increase as the water temperature rises. The department advised that the blooms can look different like foam, spilled paint, surface scum or mats and have a nasty odor. Certain types can even lurk below the water.

Pets and other animals can also get very sick in minutes or even die when exposed to the blooms. The department said that if an animal gets into the waters, to wash them off, keep them from ingesting or licking the water and call a veterinarian.

IDHF issued the following guidelines regarding the blooms:

Avoid swimming, wading, or other contact with the water. Take extra care to ensure children do not drink or get the water on them.

• Ensure pets and livestock do not drink or go into the water. If they have contact with the water, clean skin, hide, or fur with clean water right away.

• Do not drink or cook with the water. Boiling or filtering the water does not remove the toxins and can increase the risk of becoming sick.

• Wash hands thoroughly in clean water after handling fish or objects from the water.

• If you choose to eat fish from the water, clean and wash fish thoroughly in uncontaminated water. Filet the fish, and remove all fat, skin, and internal organs before cooking. Cyanotoxins can build up in fish, and the risk to people is unknown.

• Watch for symptoms. If you touch or swim in the water or breathe in water droplets, you might experience a rash, hives, red eyes, wheezing, coughing, or shortness of breath. If you swallow the water, you might have stomach pain, diarrhea, or vomiting. You might have a headache, muscle weakness, or dizziness. If your liver is damaged, your skin might turn yellow, and you will have dark urine. If you think you might be sick from cyanotoxin, consult your healthcare provider or call the poison center at 1-800-222-1222. In addition, notify algae@deq.idaho.gov.

• Monitor media reports and DHW's website for health advisories.

