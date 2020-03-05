The beginning stages of reopening the state start on Monday but it could be a while before a return to normal for local businesses.

While they’ve dealt with uncertainty throughout this entire ordeal, the month of May brings a glimpse of hope.

The Italian Kitchen in downtown Spokane has been one of the many businesses that have done what they can to maintain.

“Our business is our livelihood and I don’t have any other means to survive,” said the owner Bryce Kerr.

Governor Inslee announced yesterday a plan that’s broken into four phases of reopening the state.

Starting Monday, phase one begins which means many of the restrictions that were already in place for businesses will remain the same.

“When it gets to phase two we’ll be able to, I guess, go back to 50 percent occupancy,” Kerr explained.

His restaurant is known for its family-style, dine-in experience but that hasn’t been the case since before March 16th.

As of late, it’s pan-sized dishes offered at a discounted rate and their curbside convenience that’s keeping the business busy.

“So our best day for takeout and curbside is a horrible day if we were open,” said Kerr.

The business owner knows this is what he and others in the same position will have to do until further notice. While this is the situation they’re in, it helps to have support from the community and there’s been no shortage of that.

“I’m talking, literally everyone I have ever known who is still in Spokane has reached out and supported us and ordered our food. It’s been amazing.”

Phase three and four could be here sooner for counties like Spokane. When that happens, the majority of interactions would resume with some kind of social distancing still in place.

