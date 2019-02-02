SPOKANE, Wash. — It was a big day on Friday in Granger, Washington, where Brock Ravet took down the state scoring record.

“I don’t even know how that went in to be honest,” said Ravet with a laugh.

He did it with a crazy circus shot in the third quarter, which was his 2,852nd career point overall. The former Washington state scoring record holder, Lance Den Boer, had held the record for 16 years with 2,851 points. Ravet would end the game 22 points getting his total to 2,855 points overall. Barring a crazy loss, he has more than a few more games to add to his current number.

“It was really cool,” said Ravet of the moment. “It’s something that’s been in my back of my mind for awhile since last year when I hit the 2,000. I thought maybe it was a possibility. It’s good to get it over with, and now we can just worry about playing as a team and moving the ball and all that stuff.”

“More than anything I think it was cool that somebody passed it to him,” said Kittitas head coach and Brock’s father, Tim. “I think that’s special in itself. Really believing in that team concept. That they all really pull for each other, and that’s why we’re hard to guard.”

Den Boer was in the stands Friday to take in the moment during Kittitas’ 72-22 over Walla Walla Valley Academy. Kittitas honored him at half court when Brock broke his record.

“He’s a great player,” said Den Boer of Brock. “It’s fun watching him play. He’s very unselfish. Gets his teammates involved and so forth. He did a great job. It was a great shot there at the end, and it was cool to see. Time to pass the torch on. I enjoyed it for 16 years, now he gets to enjoy it.”

Brock and Kittitas could be in Spokane for the State B Tournament, which will take place February 27th- March 2nd. If they make State, they will be looking for their third straight state title.