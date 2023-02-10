Battery fire at Idaho Power substation in Melba

Road closures are in place and are expected to remain until Tuesday morning. Public is urged to stay away from the area.

MELBA, Idaho — A battery fire started Monday at the Idaho Power substation in Melba and is still burning. According to the Canyon County Sheriff's Office, the cause of the fire is unknown at this time and road closures have been set up. Closures are expected to remain in place until Tuesday morning.

Road closures are in place at the intersection of S Powerline Road and Base Line Rd, Hill Rd east of Base Line Rd and Base Line Hill. The sheriff's office is asking people to stay away from the area and is assisting Idaho Power as needed.

