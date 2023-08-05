'Baby Love': Baby animals are cute but IDFG said please leave them alone

"The best thing you can do for them is to leave them be," Idaho Fish and Game said.

IDAHO, USA — Idaho Fish & Game (IDFG) recently sent out a press release reminding people to leave baby animals alone during the spring season.

"Every spring, Fish and Game receives calls from well intentioned humans who have "rescued" baby animals that they assume have been lost, abandoned or orphaned. While these people typically mean well, they are often doing more damage than good when they intervene, and typically, mom was not far away to begin with," the release stated. "Animal parents will periodically leave their young for an extended period of time for a myriad of reasons, whether it's to search for food, to rest, or to divert attention from their vulnerable offspring, especially if they sense danger. When it comes to wildlife babies, wildlife mothers know best."

According to IDFG, during spring, many of the young animals are left by their parents for extended periods of time, and this is totally natural. People may want to cuddle or rescue some of them, but IDFG said to just leave them be.

Additionally, baby birds are just beginning to spread their wings and may fall. IDFG said, that is also fine, and they can survive even if they have fallen from the nest.

If you find a baby bird, duckling, deer fawn or other critter, the best approach is to leave it undisturbed. Then if you wish, contact your nearest Fish and Game office. Fish and Game employees are happy to take calls about apparently orphaned or injured animals, answer questions, and when necessary, retrieve animals.

"In addition, do not plan to raise wild animals on your own. Young wild animals require special care and feeding that is beyond what the average household is prepared to manage. Additionally, possession of most species of wildlife taken from the wild is illegal in Idaho," the release stated.

So, get out there, enjoy the sights, croon over the babies and leave them alone.

