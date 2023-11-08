Ammon Bundy arrested on contempt charge from Ada County

Bundy was arrested at an Emmett High School football fundraiser.

EMMETT, Idaho — Ammon Bundy was arrested tonight on a warrant for contempt charges during a legal battle with St. Luke's Health System. According to a video obtained by KTVB, Bundy was arrested at an Emmett High School football fundraiser.

Records at the Gem County Jail show that he was arrested for a contempt charge out of Ada County. He will have an option of bonding out at a $10,000 bond. If he does not bond out, he will be held in the jail over the weekend, speak with a judge Monday morning and then be transported to the Ada County Jail within 24-48 hours of when they schedule a hearing.

If Bundy does bond out, Ada County will set a court date.

Got this video from a source of Ammon Bundy getting arrested. Was told it occurred at a football fundraiser in Emmett. Bundy’s People’s Rights Network also sent out a blast text. We are working to verify more information: pic.twitter.com/9bqjUpLfGM — Morgan Romero TV (@MorganRomeroTV) August 12, 2023

Following his arrest, supporters of Bundy showed up at the Gem County Jail. KTVB's Alexandra Duggan was on the scene and said some supporters were holding signs and yelling, but that it had remained peaceful.

This is the scene right now outside the Gem County Sheriff’s office — about 20 people pic.twitter.com/Ja8tOesu0T — Alexandra Duggan (Alex) (@dugganreports) August 12, 2023

The legal battle between Bundy and the hospital began when Bundy, Diego Rodriguez, and their organizations organized days of protests at the hospital. They claimed Rodriguez' infant grandson was "medically kidnapped" by doctors and Child Protective Services (CPS). The "Baby Cyrus" protests led to the hospital having to go into lockdown for nearly two hours on March 15, 2022. The hospital had to divert patients to other providers and prohibit visitors.

Following the lawsuit, Bundy refused to participate in legal proceedings but began to harass witnesses in the lawsuit. Attorneys for St. Luke's Health System then filed a motion for contempt against Diego Rodriguez and his Freedom Man Press over continued harassment of witnesses in St. Luke's defamation case against him, Ammon Bundy and their organizations.

Bundy ended up losing that legal battle. A jury ordered that he and Rodriguez must pay St. Luke's and other plaintiffs damages exceeding $52 million stemming from ongoing protests and harassment.

KTVB spoke with Erik Stidham, the attorney for St. Luke's, who said the contempt warrant has several components, including charges about intimidating witnesses who would testify in the trial, failure to pay monetary damages and failing to comply with court orders. Although the trial is over, those warrants do not go away. Stidham said he did not know why it took him so long to be arrested.

"The contempt charges relate primarily to Mr. Bundy's harassment and intimidation of witnesses in the case that resulted in a $52MM verdict against Mr. Bundy and the other defendants. The rule of law applies to everyone, including Mr. Bundy," Stidham said.

