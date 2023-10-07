Advice for keeping pets safe during extreme heat

With temperatures hitting triple digits, pet owners should be aware of how to keep their four-legged friends safe under the sun

BOISE, Idaho — The sun is out, the temperature is up - and so is the risk of heat stress on pets.

These dog days of summer could mean problems for your dog. The Treasure Valley hit the triple-digits on Sunday, and that extreme heat can be dangerous for man's best friend.

There are a couple of major things that pet owners should keep in mind when temperatures soar.

Kristine Schellhaas, communications manager for the Idaho Humane Society said dogs being left in hot cars is an issue in the Treasure Valley.

"Leaving your pet in the car alone is very dangerous, and your pet can die," Schellhaas said.

When it's hot out, cars can turn into an oven - with temperatures soaring within 10 minutes.

There are several signs of heat exhaustion.

"Signs to look for are panting, lethargy, if a dog's gums get white, that's a severe problem," Schellhaas said . "You don't necessarily have to have the loss of your pet to have issues, your pet can have a lot of conditions that stem from that overheating exhaustion."

If you see a dog locked in a hot car, Schellhaas said to go into the business where the person is parked to try and find the store manager or car's owner and call 911 or Animal Care and Control.

"The Idaho Humane Society runs Animal Care and Control for most parts of Ada County," Schellhaas said. "So, if you see a pet locked in a hot car, definitely give us a call, we can send our humane officers. It is our top priority call."

When taking your dog for a walk in these temperatures, the sidewalk could hurt their paw pads. There's a way to check if the sidewalk temperature is safe.

"If you take the back of your palm and you place it on the asphalt, after about five to seven seconds, if it's too hot for your hand - it's too hot for your dog," Schellhaas said. "So, we recommend that you're walking them and shade, you're using the river."

It's not just the head that can be an issue. Idaho is in the middle of tick season. People can talk with their vets about preventative medications like Frontline or Bravecto.

"Once you're back from the foothills, or any grasses or outdoor environments where ticks might live, definitely brush your pet," Schellhaas said. "Give them a check over and look for ticks - they can hide in the most random places."

While on that walk, people should also be on the lookout for cheatgrass.

"Cheatgrass, it can be found anywhere. It's not only in the foothills, it's on sidewalks, it's on the Greenbelt, and some of those barbed access wires are skinny as a needle," Schellhaas said. "They're very thin, it's something you probably wouldn't imagine that would affect your pet. They can get stuck in their ears, they can get embedded into their teeth, into their nose, into their paws. It's quite dangerous."

