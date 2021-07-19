Live theatre is back: Here's how you can catch a show

The Spokane Valley Summer Theatre is just over a week away from being back with a new musical.

This year's musical will be "Little House on the Prairie: the Musical" and will be featured at University High School from July 23 through August 4.

Spokane Summer Valley had to shut down its program last year due to the pandemic. This summer they are navigating safely bringing back live theatre with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

One solution was holding performances at CenterPlace's new outdoor space. However, due to the extreme record-breaking heat, SVST Executive Director Yvonne Johnson made the decision to move the production indoors.

Due to this change, they had to make quick adjustments to the set and staging while also canceling contracts and getting permission from the Valley School District to use University High Schools' Theater.

The move also involved all-hands-on-deck for two full days last week deep cleaning a theater that hadn't been using for more than a year, and loading in sets, props and costumes.

SVST explains that courage, adaptability, vision, hard work and boldness are qualities that have enabled SVST to be among the first theaters locally to bring back live-indoor theater.

According to the SVST website, The musical highlights the stories of Laura Ingalls Wilder's family life from six Little House books. The stage adaptation follows the Ingalls family's journey westward and settlement in DeSmet, South Dakota, where Ma and Pa Ingalls hope to make a better life for their children.