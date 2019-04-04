SPOKANE, Wash. — A live show of the popular Nickelodeon TV program “Double Dare” is headed to Spokane in October.

“Double Dare Live!” features two teams comprised of selected audience members competing to win prizes by answering trivia, completing messy physical challenges and facing the game show’s legendary obstacle course.

Tickets go on sale April 5 at 10 a.m. through all TicketsWest outlets or by calling 800-325-SEAT.

The highly anticipated return of the “Double Dare” series premiered last summer, with original host Marc Summers providing color commentary on the challenges and lending his vast knowledge of the game and expertise to each episode.

Summers will host the live show in Spokane alongside his sidekick Robin Russo.

“Double Dare” premiered on Oct. 6, 1986, on Nickelodeon, and ran from 1986-1993, making it the network’s longest running game show. Summers served as the show’s original host from 1986-1993.

Shortly after its debut, “Double Dare” became one of the most popular original daily programs on cable television. The series went into syndication in 1988 and was later revived as “Super Sloppy Double Dare” in 1989.

The show also ran on broadcast television as “Family Double Dare” in 1988, followed by new versions on Nick, including “Double Dare 2000."