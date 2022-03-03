Gov. Little kicking off operation to 'curb the smuggling of killer drugs' into Idaho

The Idaho governor has said "Operation Esto Perpetua" will bring together law enforcement and communities in new ways.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little mentioned "Operation Esto Perpetua" in January's State of the State Address, as he talked about efforts to stop the flow of illegal drugs into the U.S. and the state of Idaho. Thursday afternoon, he's scheduled to kick off the operation with a press conference at the Governor's Ceremonial Office.

The press conference will be streamed live at 1:30 p.m. MST on KTVB.COM and the KTVB YouTube channel.

Ahead of that press conference, little is known about what, exactly, Operation Esto Perpetua will look like, but Gov. Little hinted at it during his 2022 State of the State Address.

The governor recognized the "specialized team of Idaho State troopers" he sent to Arizona during the summer of 2021.

"We sent our best to protect Americans and Idahoans from the drug cartels, and those troopers returned with new knowledge and training to help law enforcement here at home fight the drugs that have devastated so many lives," Little said.

Gov. Little then asked the Legislature to support deployment of Operation Esto Perpetua, saying it will "bring together law enforcement and communities in new ways."

"We will continue to fight the consequences of our loose border and curb the smuggling of killer drugs such as fentanyl into our state from Mexico," he said.

The term "Esto Perpetua" is the Idaho state motto. It's Latin for "may she endure forever."

Gov. Little's press conference will stream in this story and on the KTVB mobile app and YouTube channel. This story will be updated following the press conference.

Watch more Idaho politics: