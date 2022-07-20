Water leak reported on railroad track going through Harrington

City Council member Stephen Hardy is asking residents east and southeast of the railroad tracks to preserve water and shut off any non-essential water.

HARRINGTON, Wash. — Harrington County City Council member Stephen Hardy is reporting that there is a water leak on a railroad track going through town.

At this time, the city is asking residents east and southeast of the railroad tracks to preserve water and shut off any non-essential water, such as sprinklers.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as they become available.

