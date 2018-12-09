REARDAN, Wash. — A cougar was spotted at the Reardan-Edwall School District on Wednesday according to superintendent Marcus Morgan.

The district went into lock down when a vendor saw a cougar in town. As a precaution the school was locked down and local law enforcement and fish and game were notified, according to the Lincoln Co. Sheriff's office.

Officials searched for the cougar, but did not find any trace of it.

The district will be following proper precautions for the next few days and will keep looking for signs of the animal.

Morgan encourages parents to discuss safety measures with their children.

