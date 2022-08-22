x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lincoln County

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office searching for escaped inmate in Davenport

37-year old Cody Magruder is described as wearing orange striped pants and a brown t-shirt. He is 6'05" and 210 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

More Videos

DAVENPORT, Wash. — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office are searching for an escaped inmate in Davenport.

The sheriff's office described the inmate, identified as 37-year-old Cody Magruder, as wearing orange striped pants and a brown t-shirt. He is 6'05,'' 210 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

The sheriff's office says anyone who witnesses the inmate should not approach and call 911 immediately.

In the meantime, K9 units will be searching for the inmate in the southeast area of Davenport. Residents are being advised to stay in their homes.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

Related Articles

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA:Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP 
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out