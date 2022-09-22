Body believed to be missing Moses Lake woman found in Lincoln County

The body believed to be 53-year-old Theresa Bergman was found in rural Lincoln County. The woman's husband, 54-year-old Charles Bergman, is still unaccounted for.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office has reported that a body believed to be 53-year-old Theresa Bergman from Moses Lake has been found.

The body was found in rural Lincoln County, according to the sheriff's office. The woman's husband, 54-year-old Charles Bergman is still unaccounted for.

The sheriff's office says a farmer found the body in tall grass along the side of Stolp Rd. off of Kintschi Rd. around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. The body appears to match the description of Theresa, who has been reported missing along with her husband since Sept. 18.

At this time, the body is in the care of the Lincoln County coroner. The sheriff's office says the Spokane County medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. Theresa's family has been notified.

The search is still on for Charles Bergman, who was last known to be driving a silver 2013 Chevrolet Impala, Washington license BLU5395.

Anyone with information on Charles' whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at (509) 725-3501 or dial 911.

