Lincoln County Sheriff to retire after 5th term

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — Lincoln County Sheriff Wade Magers announced on Facebook that he will not be seeking a fifth term in office.

"After a 32-year career, it is time for me to step down as your Sheriff and let the next generation take us into the future," Magers wrote. "As I complete my Law Enforcement career I ask you to support our men and women in Law Enforcement. It is time to support one another and make our county the best it can be."

Magers was first elected to the role in 2006.

He began his career with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office when he was hired as a patrol deputy in 1990. He also served as a marine enforcement deputy and firearms instructor before being promoted to undersheriff in 1999.

He is currently one of the longest-serving sheriffs in the state of Washington, and the longest-serving law enforcement officer in Lincoln County history.

Magers said he was proud of the improvements the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office has been able to make to their technology on a limited budget. Magers said the office was able to secure grants to fund equipment, hardware, software and safety gear upgrades, including new body cameras, tasers and other non-lethal devices.