Lime scooters reach 1 million rides in Spokane and expand to Newport

SPOKANE, Wash. — Lime Scooters announced on Tuesday that they reached 1 million rides in Spokane since fully launching in May 2019. The Spokane City Council recently approved a two-year extension of Lime's operating agreement to extend scooter share through May 2023.

Due to the success, Lime has since extended into Spokane Valley and will be expanding into Newport..

Lime explained that the expansion will happen in time for the Newport Rodeo at the end of June.

“Hitting one million rides makes us so proud of the partnership built with the City of Spokane and a wide range regional and local collaborators to design a micromobilty program built to serve the city’s unique needs and ambitious goals,” said Jonathan Hopkins, Lime’s Director of Strategic Development for the Pacific Northwest.

Lime said the micromobility program in Spokane was been consistently popular and useful while most riders have visited Downtown, the Centennial Trail, Riverfront Park, Kendall Yards and Gonzaga University.

Hopkins also explained that they have been working hand-in-hand with the City of Spokane.

They have also collaborated with the SRHD, Spokane Transit Authority and with Visit Spokane through Scoot Spokane.

These collaborations help to promote the city's safety and economic recovery due to the pandemic and create ways to experience the outdoors.