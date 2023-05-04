Lime's new Gen4 scooters coming to downtown Spokane

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The new generation of e-scooters and e-bikes is scooting to Spokane.
The City of Spokane and Lime, the electric rental company, will unveil the new generation of scooters on Wednesday at Riverfront Park. Some of them have already been deployed downtown.
The Gen4 scooters and bikes can be used for fun or as a way to get from one place to another. Lime said the new scooters are safer, have better handling and smoother ride than previous models.
The scooters and bikes offer the following features:
- Swappable batteries
- Larger and inflatable wheels
- Displays for “no riding/parking” zones
- Swept-back handlebars
- Dual brakes
- The elimination of skid marks
- New kickstand with two legs
Since the scooters were first introduced in 2018, Lime said it has replaced 428,000 car trips, reducing its carbon footprint in addition to enhancing the downtown experience for visitors and locals.
