Lime's new Gen4 scooters coming to downtown Spokane

The new scooters and bikes will offer more safety, have better handling and give drivers a smoother ride than previous models.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The new generation of e-scooters and e-bikes is scooting to Spokane.

The City of Spokane and Lime, the electric rental company, will unveil the new generation of scooters on Wednesday at Riverfront Park. Some of them have already been deployed downtown.

The Gen4 scooters and bikes can be used for fun or as a way to get from one place to another. Lime said the new scooters are safer, have better handling and smoother ride than previous models.

The scooters and bikes offer the following features:

Swappable batteries

Larger and inflatable wheels

Displays for “no riding/parking” zones

Swept-back handlebars

Dual brakes

The elimination of skid marks

New kickstand with two legs

Since the scooters were first introduced in 2018, Lime said it has replaced 428,000 car trips, reducing its carbon footprint in addition to enhancing the downtown experience for visitors and locals.

