SPOKANE, Wash. — The time on Lime Scooters in Spokane is slowly ticking down as the cold weather continues to roll in.

Last year the rentals were collected in November and weren't on the streets for six months until conditions were safe enough. There isn’t a specific date for when they'll be collected this year, but the city and Lime are discussing when the current program will end.

When snow is on the ground, conditions are too dangerous to keep them out in the streets. Lime spokesperson Alex Youn says they'll continue to monitor the situation.

“In the event of a storm or unsafe riding conditions. The limes will be removed and riders will be notified.”

Whether the scooters return once they’re collected is something the city and lime have to talk about as well.

“We are still discussing with the city and there isn't a date set.”

In the meantime, while the weather still permits, the scooters will stay on the streets.

