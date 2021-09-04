'Critical need' exists for lifeguards and swim instructors in Spokane, city says

Is your teenager looking for a job in Spokane? The city is looking for 80 lifeguards and 30 swim instructors.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane is in dire need of lifeguards and swim instructors as it prepares to open six aquatic centers for summer 2021 operations.

Spokane Parks and Recreation Director Garrett Jones said the city will still be able to reopen aquatic centers if the county moves back to Phase 2 of reopening. Fifty participants and swimmers would be allowed at each aquatic center under Phase 2 guidelines, he said.

The barrier standing in the way of the city opening its aquatic centers is staffing. There is a need for 80 lifeguards and 30 swim instructors to operate this summer, according to a press release from Parks and Recreation. Right now, the city has applications for about 1/2 of lifeguards and 1/3 of the swim instructors needed.

The following are requirements for becoming a lifeguard or swim instructor:

Age 15+

Basic swim skills

Lifeguards must pass a certification course. Swim instructors will receive training but do not need to be certified.

Thanks to grant from the Spokane Parks Foundation, the lifeguard certification course has dropped from $175 to $75 and recertification is $20 as opposed to $75. Grant funding for reduced training costs is limited and offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. The course is offered at various dates and times.

The pay range for lifeguard and swim instructor jobs is $13.96 to $15 per hour, the press release said. Those who are interested can apply online.