Liberty Park area in Spokane safe, armed suspect dead: Police

Spokane police issued a safety alert around 4 a.m. Monday morning. They asked anyone in the area to stay inside as they looked for the suspect.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The area near Liberty Park is now safe for people to leave their homes on Monday after an armed suspect was found dead, Spokane Police Public Information Officer John O'Brien said.

Shots were fired at an officer with the Bureau of Indian Affairs at about 1:30 a.m. on Monday while they were trying to contact a subject in the West Plains area, O'Brien said. The suspect then drove to Spokane. Spokane officers and K9s were shot at while they followed the suspect, O'Brien said.

The search for the suspect ended around 5 a.m. when officers found him dead, O'Brien said.

"When somebody is shooting at officers we have to track with even more care because this person is showing no regard for the community or us by shooting at us.,' O'Brien said. "We have to move maybe a little slower, more methodical."

Residents in the area like Melody Trost said the area is usually very quiet.

"It's a really quiet neighborhood after dark, hardly any traffic, nobody walks up and down the streets," Trost said. "Nothing [usually] going on in the area."

Major Crimes will now continue the investigation, O'Brien said. Authorities said more information will be released later Monday.