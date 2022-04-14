Liberty Park playground, basketball court slated for renovations

Community members in the East Central neighborhood, area students and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center will get to provide input on the designs.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A revitalized playground and basketball court are coming to Liberty Park on the lower South Hill.

Seven community partners are collaborating on the project, which is slated for completion by the fall of 2023, according to the City of Spokane Parks & Recreation Department.

Hooptown USA, No-Li Brewhouse, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, Spokane Arts, Spokane Public Library and the Spokane City Council are all collaborating on the project alongside Parks & Recreation.

Renovations will include a new playground for kids ages 2-12, an updated Hooptown USA basketball court with a court mural, lighting improvements, added landscaping and irrigation upgrades. Cost permitting, work may also include a bathroom renovation and updates to the pavilion structure.

In total, the renovations are estimated to cost $500,000. No-Li Brewhouse donated $20,000 toward the Hooptown USA Community Court renovation. Funding is also coming from the Spokane Public Library's co-location funding for the new Liberty Park Library, American Rescue Plan funds designated from the Spokane City Council, and from the Spokane Parks and Recreation budget.

“This is an incredible example of a community coming together to make possible more than we could do individually,” said Garrett Jones, director of City of Spokane Parks & Recreation. “Building on the momentum of the new library, a popular aquatic center, and connectivity with the Ben Burr Trail, Liberty Park is poised for revitalization and it’s made possible through this amazing partnership.”

Beginning this summer, partners will reach out to the East Central neighborhood, area students and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center for design input.

The 2019 Liberty Park Master Plan will serve as a guide for the project, alongside the updated Spokane Parks Master Plan, which will be completed early in the summer.