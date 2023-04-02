Woman hit and dragged by car in Liberty Lake dies from injuries

According to Liberty Lake PD, the driver stayed on the scene after hitting the woman.

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — A woman died of her injuries after being hit and dragged by a car in Liberty Lake on Sunday.

According to the Liberty Lake Police Department's (LLPD), the incident happened in the parking lot of the Safeway on the 1300 block of North Liberty Lake Road.

LLPD said the woman was dragged for a short distance. She received life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

According to LLPD, the driver stayed on the scene after hitting the woman. The police do not know if drugs or alcohol are involved. LLPD does not believe speeding and reckless driving are involved in this incident.

LLPD is continuing to investigate the situation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.