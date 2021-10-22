Liberty Lake Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy with autism

Police said William Seaman Buckenberger, 13, left on foot about 8 p.m. on Thursday. He was last seen wearing a red button up dress shirt, blue jeans.

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Liberty Lake police are asking for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old boy with autism last seen on Thursday, Oct, 21 in Liberty Lake.

Police said William Seaman Buckenberger, 13, left on foot about 8 p.m. on Thursday. Seaman Buckenberger was last seen wearing a red button up dress shirt, blue jeans and red Vans shoes, police said.

He is 5’06 “ tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.