x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Liberty Lake Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy with autism

Police said William Seaman Buckenberger, 13, left on foot about 8 p.m. on Thursday. He was last seen wearing a red button up dress shirt, blue jeans.
Credit: Liberty Lake Police Department

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Liberty Lake police are asking for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old boy with autism last seen on Thursday, Oct, 21 in Liberty Lake.

Police said William Seaman Buckenberger, 13, left on foot about 8 p.m. on Thursday. Seaman Buckenberger was last seen wearing a red button up dress shirt, blue jeans and red Vans shoes, police said.

He is 5’06 “ tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone who finds Seaman Buckenberger to avoid approaching him and contact the Liberty Lake Police Department or Crime Check at 509-755-1140. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Ferris High School students apply their learning in the field