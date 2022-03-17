Liberty Lake Police Department seeks assistance in finding missing woman

The woman, 68-year-old Beverly A. Mack, was last seen wearing white pajamas, a black long-sleeve shirt and slippers. She also had piercings on her lip and nose.

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — The Liberty Lake Police Department (LLPD) is seeking assistance in locating a missing woman.

The woman, 68-year-old Beverly A. Mack, was last seen wearing white pajamas, a black long-sleeve shirt and slippers. She also had piercings on her lip and nose and is 5'1'', 160 pounds with dark gray hair and brown eyes.

According to the department, Mack left her apartment on foot during the early-morning hours of March 17 and was last seen at Kohls in Spokane Valley around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say she may be confused or suffering from a mental health condition.