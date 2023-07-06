City of Lewiston Police say goodbye to a narcotics K9

Marta was a part of the K9 narcotics force in Lewiston and helped with drug investigations in the Inland Northwest.

LEWISTOWN, Pa. — The City of Lewiston Police said goodbye to their beloved K9, Marta after she was put to rest.

According to a Facebook post from Lewiston Police, Marta had an aggressive cancerous tumor. She was a part of the K9 narcotics force in Lewiston for 10 years and helped with drug investigations in the Inland Northwest.

Seargent Chris Reese was Marta's handler. Lewiston Police said Reese and his family were also her home for many years.

In the Facebook post, Lewiston PD said, "We want to thank Sgt. Reese and his family for their dedication to our K9 program and for giving K9 Marta such a wonderful home."

