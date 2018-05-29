SPOKANE, Wash. – Lewis and Clark High School has heightened security measures throughout the week after parents and students have expressed concerns about social media threats toward students.

On Tuesday at 10 p.m., Spokane Public Schools posted on Facebook that law enforcement "does not believe any of the threats received the past 24 hours are credible." Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in locating the individuals responsible, officials said.

Spokane Public Schools has an increased presence of Campus Resource Officers along with Spokane Police personnel, Morrison and SPS officials said.

.@SpokanePD are at the entrance to Lewis and Clark HS this morning in response to social media threat pic.twitter.com/cBmtuZHox9 — Rob Harris (@robharristv) May 30, 2018

On Monday, Spokane Public Schools director of community relations and communications Kevin Morrison, director of community relations and communications said the Spokane Police Department investigated the incident overnight.

Police do not believe students are in danger, Morrison said.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 KREM