SPOKANE, Wash. – Lewis and Clark High School has heightened security measures throughout the week after a student received a non-specific threat via social media.

Kevin Morrison, director of community relations and communications with Spokane Public Schools, said the Spokane Police Department investigated the incident overnight.

Spokane PD and additional campus resource officers will be present at Lewis and Clark HS since two other students have received threatening messages, Morrison added.

Police do not believe students are in danger, Morrison said.

The investigation is ongoing.

