Level 3 evacuation notice for fire near Chelan

Multiple fires caused by lighting, level 3 evacuation notices in place for area near Sears Creek Road.

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Residents on Sears Creek Rd., are now at level 3 evacuation status, which means leave now.

The White River Fire has burned an estimated 20 acres and is burning in the Sears Creek area of the White River drainage, approximately 14 miles northwest of Plain.

According to Chelan County Emergency Management, residents on White River Road are currently on a level 2 notice. Meanwhile residents on Little Wenatchee Road are at level 1.

This is a developing story and we will provide more details as soon as we get more information.