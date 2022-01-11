Clark's Diamond Jewelers plans to refund customers if Spokane Airport sees significant snowfall

If it snows four inches or more at Spokane International Airport, all purchases made at Clark’s between Nov. 22 and Dec. 31 will be 100% refunded.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The big snowstorm that hit the Inland Northwest on Thursday came five days too early for those holding out hope for free diamonds.

Today is when it counts for the “Let It Snow” campaign by Clark’s Diamond Jewelers in downtown Coeur d’Alene.

If it snows four inches or more at Spokane International Airport, then all purchases made at Clark’s between Nov. 22 and Dec. 31 will be 100% refunded, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.

It’s happened twice in years past, with individual refunds up to several thousand dollars and hundreds of happy customers.

This year, though, the outlook is about as good as a snowball's chance in Tahiti.

Climatologist Cliff Harris said there's a "moderate" storm front coming in, but it's much smaller than the one that dumped eight inches in Coeur d'Alene on Thursday.

He said there’s only a 10% chance it could deliver the necessary four inches of snow at the Spokane Airport.

He expects it to snow early and turn to rain later today.

“If it all comes as snow, we might get four inches in Spokane,” he said, adding that's “highly unlikely.”

According to the National Weather Service, there’s a chance of snow and freezing rain and then just rain this morning in Spokane. The forecast calls for new snow accumulation of less than a half inch.

Tonight, NWS says, there’s a 30 percent chance of rain in Spokane, with the snow level 4,000 feet rising to 4,600 feet.

But don’t lose hope, jewelry buyers. Some weathermen (not Cliff Harris) have been known to be wrong occasionally.

May the snow be with you.