Leonard Slatkin, acclaimed conductor, to lead Spokane Symphony at Fox Theater in January

SPOKANE, Wash. — Coming to Spokane to lead the orchestra for Masterworks 5 on January 21st and January 22nd is acclaimed conductor Leonard Slatkin.

Slatkin is known for conducting orchestras all around the globe and has received six Grammy awards and 35 Grammy nominations.

The conductor has been the Music Director for the New Orleans Symphony, St. Louis Orchestra, the Chief Conductor of the BBC Symphony Orchestra in London, and holds many other positions.

Not only is Slatkin a world-famous conductor, but he is an author, educator and composer.

Aside from his two concerts in Spokane, he will also hold an educational lecture and live book reading.

Educational Lecture with Leonard Slatkin:

For Who: For musical students and leadership and business majors

Date: January 19th, 2023

Time:

5 p.m.: Check-in and network

5:30-6:30 p.m.: Leonard Slatkin

7 - 8 p.m: Spokane Symphony Masterworks 5 rehearsal

Live Book Reading with Leonard Slatkin:

Date: Friday, January 20th, 2023

Where: The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture

Time: 12:00 pm

Concert: Masterworks 5: Slatkin

When: Saturday, January 21st at 7:30 pm

Sunday, January 22nd at 3:00 pm

