Hospital fires nurse charged with sexual assault of inmates

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon nurse charged with sexually assaulting a dozen women in prison has been fired from Portland-based health care system Legacy Health.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reported Legacy Health said this week that Tony Klein was fired March 17.

Klein, 37, faces federal charges for 2016 and 2017 allegations while he worked as a nurse for the Oregon Department of Corrections.

On March 14, the U.S. Department of Justice unsealed a 25-count indictment, charging Klein with sexually assaulting 12 women at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility and then lying about it later while under oath.

If convicted, Klein could face life in prison.

Before the indictment, OPB published an investigation that found at least 27 women in custody had accused Klein of sexual abuse and inappropriate comments while he worked at the state’s only prison for women. The number of women who made allegations against Klein was confirmed by the state Department of Corrections.

Klein’s attorneys didn’t respond to requests for comment.

“Legacy is not aware of any report of misconduct made about Tony Klein relating to his employment at the hospital. Klein was on leave from September 2021 until his termination on March 17,” the spokesperson said.