Leaf pick up starts Monday in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — City of Spokane crews started picking up leaves on Monday.

The city’s leaf pickup service will remove only the leaves that naturally fall into the streets. Homeowners should not rake leaves into the streets, the city says.

Crews started picking up leaves in the Corbin Park area, and they will move on to other parts of the city, including Audubon, Downriver and Driscoll areas.

According to Spokane City, streets cleared of leaves provide safer driving conditions during winter snow and ice, and it also helps prevent clogged storm drains.

The city is asking residents to move their vehicles from the streets when leaf pickup crews are expected. Crews can work on leaf pickup seven days a week, between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Leaf pickup is expected to continue until the middle of December.

If residents have leaves that they need to get rid of, they should consider the following options:

- Residents can place their leaves in the green yard and food waste carts. This service will be available through the end of November.

- People can also take their leaves to the city’s Waste to Energy facility, paying a fee of $57.42 per ton.

- If residents don't want to trash their fallen leaves, they can compost them at home. The city’s solid waste experts recommend using one part of brown materials, such as fallen leaves, to two parts green materials, such as grass clippings. For more information on how to compost at home, visit the city’s website.