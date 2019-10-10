OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — The Okanogan County Jail is accused of illegally detaining a woman at the request of a Border Patrol agent in March, despite an order for her release, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday.

The lawsuit was filed against Okanogan County, the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office and Chief Corrections Deputy for the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office Tammi Denney in federal court by Columbia Legal Services and the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project on behalf of Maria Del Rayo Mendoza Garcia. Mendoza is an undocumented Washington resident.

According to the lawsuit, Mendoza was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault on March 18. She was transferred and booked into the Okanogan County Jail the same day.

Two days later, the lawsuit said a United States Border Patrol agent interviewed Mendoza while she was in the Okanogan County jail. The agent then issued an immigration detainer request for Mendoza and sent it to the Okanogan County Jail, the lawsuit states. The detainer request was accompanied by a “statement of probable cause,” written and signed by the same Border Patrol Agent, alleging that Mendoza violated a civil immigration provision by being unlawfully present in the U.S., the lawsuit said.

Later that morning, the Douglas County District Court ordered Mendoza to be released on her own recognizance, the lawsuit stated. The Okanogan County Jail then faxed a “Border Patrol Hold/Notification of Release” to Border Patrol and United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, informing them that Mendoza was scheduled to be released and that “the subject can be picked up as early as today” and “within 48 hours,” the lawsuit claims.

According to the lawsuit, Tammi Denney authorized the “Border Patrol Hold/ Notification of Release” for Mendoza, preventing her release from the jail on March 20. Mendoza was kept in the Okanogan County Jail until March 22, when a Department of Health Services officer picked her up, the lawsuit states. Later that day, the lawsuit said Mendoza was taken to an ICE office, then transported to the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims the defendants violated Mendoza’s civil rights guaranteed by the Fourth Amendment. The suit claims Mendoza suffered damages, including a loss of liberty and emotional distress.

The lawsuit asks the court to “declare that Okanogan County’s practice of placing immigration holds and detaining individuals pursuant to administrative requests from DHS is unlawful and violates the rights guaranteed by the Fourth Amendment.” It also asks that Mendoza be awarded damages, attorney fees and costs to be determined at trial.

