Lawsuit filed over eastern Idaho gold mine

Environmental groups are suing the Forest Service over plans to expand mining in the Centennial Mountains.

KILGORE, Idaho — Local conservation groups filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service over the agency's approval to expand mining in the Centennial Mountains.

Canadian mining company Excellon Resources plans to build a gold mine in a 16,700-acre area of national forest north of Kilgore.

The Idaho Conservation League and the Greater Yellowstone Coalition are opposed to the mining company's five-year plan. They say Excellon will extract the gold with a cyanide heap leach mining technique, which could pose a risk to the nearby waterways that supply drinking water for the Eastern Snake Plain aquifer.

“Drilling poses real risks to water quality,” says Allison Michalski, senior Idaho conservation associate at GYC. “But the magnitude of these risks at Kilgore remain largely unknown, because the Forest Service never took the legally required ‘hard look’ at the threats to water quality and fish from exploration drilling.”

The groups also say the Kilgore project construction will hurt the habitat for local wildlife in the area.

On Excellon's website, the company says the project will help support local businesses. The project, which is currently in the "exploration and development" phase, has the possibility of expanding in the future, the mining company says.

"Multiple opportunities exist to enhance the project, including significant exploration potential," a page on the project reads. "The Kilgore project is scalable in size and throughput and is open for expansion to the north, south and west. Opportunities for step-out drilling exist around the current area of mineralization."

This is the conservation group's second litigation against the project.

The Kilgore Project located in the Upper Snake River Basin would create miles of new roads in the landscape and drill at hundreds of sites in the area. This construction and drilling threatens the habitats of Idaho's endangered or imperiled species. https://t.co/b0khuVL2lM — Idaho Conservation League (@idconservation) March 15, 2022

Watch more Local News: