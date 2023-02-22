Law enforcement responding to deadly shooting in Reardan

Police are currently responding to a deadly shooting in Reardan on Laurel and Summit.

REARDAN, Wash. — Law enforcement is currently responding to a fatal shooting in Reardan on Laurel and Summit.

According to WSP, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation into the shooting at this time. WSP has set up a perimeter around the scene of the shooting.

Details are limited at this time, according to WSP. KREM 2 will continue to follow this story as it develops.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

