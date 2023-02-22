x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Law enforcement responding to deadly shooting in Reardan

Police are currently responding to a deadly shooting in Reardan on Laurel and Summit.
Credit: astrosystem - stock.adobe.com
Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic urban environment.

REARDAN, Wash. — Law enforcement is currently responding to a fatal shooting in Reardan on Laurel and Summit.

According to WSP, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation into the shooting at this time. WSP has set up a perimeter around the scene of the shooting.

Details are limited at this time, according to WSP. KREM 2 will continue to follow this story as it develops.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

Related Articles

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA:Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP 
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com

More Videos

In Other News

Spokane non-profits travel to Seattle to learn more about tiny homes

Before You Leave, Check This Out