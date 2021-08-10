Law enforcement officers awarded Medal of Honor in Olympia

Several officers who died in the line of duty were awarded the medals posthumously. Other officers were recognized for acts of heroism.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Attorney General's Office and the Behind the Badge Foundation held a scaled-back Medal of Honor Ceremony on Friday, recognizing officers who lost their lives or "distinguished themselves by exceptionally meritorious conduct."

Several officers were posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor and their names were added to the Law Enforcement Memorial in Olympia. Other officers were awarded for acts of heroism on the job. Both Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson spoke at the event.

"We are here today to honor some of the most valued and honorable people in the state of Washington," Inslee said. "We are honoring the specific individuals who have dedicated themselves and some of whom with the ultimate sacrifice."

The Medal of Honor dedication is typically held in May but was delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was canceled altogether in 2020.

"Our appreciation is amplified during the past year and a half, or two years as we as a community, as a state, a country, and as a world have faced a new challenge with the pandemic," Ferguson said. "Lately it's not been the best of circumstances, there have been extra challenges to all of you."