Latinos en Spokane launches new business center

SPOKANE, Wash. — Throughout July, the Latinos en Spokane is launching its new business center, Empréndete.

The business center will offer initiatives in late summer 2023 that include a commercial kitchen, food truck, and an equipment rental program for pop-up food vendors. The new center will provide economic development support for Latinos, immigrants and ITIN holders in Spokane County.

In a 2018 Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative report, Latino businesses contributed over $500 billion to the U.S. economy in 2012 alone.

The Empréndete kitchen will also offer the space for food prep, catering, food and business training and development.

Latinos en Spokane believes all of these resources will help empower and build up the immigrants, women, people of color and other disadvantaged groups in Spokane County.

For more information on the new center or resources they offer, click here.

